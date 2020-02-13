$0.69 EPS Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 1,008,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,791. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

