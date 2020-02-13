$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. 5,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,482. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

