$0.71 EPS Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $502,175,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 269,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,814. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

