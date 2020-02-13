$0.71 EPS Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.
LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 269,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,814. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.
