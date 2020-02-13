0xcert Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 310.2% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.58 million and $211,608.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

