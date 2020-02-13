$1.33 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.30. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.