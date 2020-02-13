108,952 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Corning accounts for approximately 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,525. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

