12,121 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRST stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

