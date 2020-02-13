129,117 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

FAST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 891,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

