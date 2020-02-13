14,581 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

AEP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.89. 446,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,145. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

