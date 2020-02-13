1,699 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.81. 4,268,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

