$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $22.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CPST stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. 474,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

