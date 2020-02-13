19,950 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 387,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

