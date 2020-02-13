$2.03 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.07. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE HON opened at $181.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $149.96 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

