21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

21st North Inc (OTCMKTS:ULGX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. 21st North shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

About 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX)

Urologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 21st North Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21st North and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.