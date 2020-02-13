2,364 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 458,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $126.96 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

