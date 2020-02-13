$28.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce $28.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $30.63 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $30.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $111.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.81 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $157.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 129,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,220. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -760.00%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.