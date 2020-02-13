$29.82 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to post sales of $29.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.23 million and the highest is $30.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $59.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $116.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $117.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.38 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $129.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 225,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,847. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.