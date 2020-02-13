3,128 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 655,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,070. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.