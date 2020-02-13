$34.60 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $26.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $117.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $117.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.15 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $145.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,567 shares of company stock worth $2,405,137 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.57. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.