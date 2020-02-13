$40.65 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will announce $40.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $174.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.69 million to $176.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.42 million, with estimates ranging from $200.74 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.81. 146,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $9,340,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

