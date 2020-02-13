4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 88.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $26,573.00 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.03479201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00149132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

