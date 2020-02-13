68,449 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

SCHW stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 1,934,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,316. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

