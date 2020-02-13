88,065 Shares in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Verastem stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 28,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,505. Verastem Inc has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

