966 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 34,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $224.31 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $570.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

