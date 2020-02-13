966 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 34,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BABA opened at $224.31 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $570.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
