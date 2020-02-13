992 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $232.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $148.17 and a 12-month high of $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.30.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $10,133,022. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

