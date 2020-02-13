Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

