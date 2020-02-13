Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

