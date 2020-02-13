AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,625 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,388,000 after acquiring an additional 325,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

