Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $3.24, 2,099,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,257,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit