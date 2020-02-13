Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $3.24, 2,099,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,257,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

