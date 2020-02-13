Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE ACP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

