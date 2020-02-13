Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
NYSE ACP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
