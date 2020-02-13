Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Trading Up 0.9%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 129,196 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 166,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

