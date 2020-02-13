ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 601,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

