Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,540,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 416,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 404,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.04.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.59. 3,642,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,258. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $63.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

