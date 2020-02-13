Adam S. Grossman Acquires 28,571 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ADMA opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $205.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.31.
ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
