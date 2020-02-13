Adam S. Grossman Acquires 28,571 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADMA opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $205.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,062,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 410,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 299,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit