ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading 6.1% Higher

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.30, 32,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 92,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.47.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

