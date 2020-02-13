Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.99

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 34380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,831 shares of company stock valued at $987,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.