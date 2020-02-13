Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.20.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

AEIS stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 309,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,657. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

