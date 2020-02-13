AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 777,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,857.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ASIX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AdvanSix has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

