Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $778.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

