Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Aegis currently has a $7.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEET. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Get Meet Group alerts:

MEET stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $439.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Meet Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meet Group by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 296,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,598 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.