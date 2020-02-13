AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07, 2,838,145 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,372,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AEGON by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 189,857 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 170.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

