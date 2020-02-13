AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07, 2,838,145 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,372,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AEGON by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 189,857 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 170.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit