Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

