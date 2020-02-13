Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
AOIFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 16,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.55.
Africa Oil Company Profile
