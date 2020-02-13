Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AOIFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 16,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.