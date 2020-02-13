AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. AGEAS/S has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGEAS/S (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.