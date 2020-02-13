AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.06 and last traded at $73.06, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,536% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

