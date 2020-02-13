AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89, 4,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

About AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

