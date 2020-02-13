AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 19,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

AK Steel stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 177,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in AK Steel by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

