Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 828,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,976. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.