Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.13-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of 741-755, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.57 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,158. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.26.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

