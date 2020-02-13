Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,036,000 after acquiring an additional 94,430 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,537,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,366.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 134,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

ALG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,253. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

